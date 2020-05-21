You can now hire out the entire Sydney aquarium for dinner

Hold your (sea)horses, Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium is opening its doors for a private dining experience unlike any other. The aquarium is allowing ten diners in at a time to eat alongside sharks, sea cucumbers, sawfish, and even a dugong called Pig, while restrictions on dining continue around the state. Yes, you've got Big Poppa's giving out free Negronis and Bulletin Place curating a bespoke cocktail list for you and your mates – but where else will you have strange and unusual sea life swimming past you as you tuck in to your entrée?

Usually, the aquarium’s private dining experience allows for several groups to eat together in various areas of the aquarium at once, but now, you'll have the whole space to yourself. Dinner includes three set courses, exclusive access to wander around the aquarium to your heart's content – and two hours of free-flowing drinks. Book online here – and get in quick, because there's only one seating per night. With a $2000 minimum spend, it's not your everyday affair – but it could just be the perfect post-iso blowout you could use right now.

In the meantime, you can tune in to the Aquarium's weekly livestreams to meet its residents online. Also, remember that time they let these dogs in to see the fish and our hearts basically exploded?

