We’re already excited for the news that we’re all getting $100 worth of vouchers for dining and entertainment (well, every NSW resident over 18 is) and now you’re about to get an even better deal – you can now book more than 30 experiences around Sydney and NSW for absolutely free.

Amongst the haul of family-friendly freebies in Sydney, you can say hello to Pig the dugong and meet the creatures of briny deep at Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium; see Australia’s cutest, cuddliest and scariest animals at Wild Life Sydney Zoo and Featherdale Wildlife Park; and see the city from way up high at Sydney Tower Eye Skywalk.

These are just some of the activities and attractions where ticket prices have been reduced to $25 – the same value as a single Dine and Discover voucher. This special discount comes courtesy of a partnership between the NSW government and experiences booking platform, Klook, just in time for the autumn school holidays.

Looking for some free fun with your mates? You and the crew can go axe throwing in Alexandria, learn stand up paddle boarding in Manly, walk the treetops with Illawarra Fly, or speed off on a jet boat adventure in Sydney Harbour.

Photograph: Supplied/Klook

You can also take advantage of free activities further afield, with coastal excursions like Jervis Bay Dolphin Eco Tour, Port Stephens Sand Duning, and Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters in Anna Bay.

Find the full list of activities you can book for free over here.

Confused? We’ve explained how to get your $100 NSW dining and entertainment vouchers and where you can spend them over here.