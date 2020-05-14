You can buy 'crap drawings' of your favourite Sydney dishes to help keep restaurants alive

With the restrictions on Sydney’s restaurants and pubs beginning to ease, our longing to sink our teeth into some of our favourite dishes has been ignited in a whole new way. From juicy buckets of Belles Hot Chicken, a John Dory fillet at Saint Peter, or even Bourke Street Bakery’s good old-fashioned pork and fennel sausage roll, Sydney artist Anna Vu has got us drooling.

She may currently be overseas, but Vu (former art director at Gourmet Traveller magazine) is daydreaming of all her favourite dishes and eateries from back home too. Her series 'Good Food Crap Drawing' has captured hearts and filled social media feeds for some time now.

In our current times, her nostalgia-inducing, charmingly wobbly illustrations of restaurant dishes are hitting the spot in a whole new way. You can purchase prints of her work so you can admire your own texta-soaked, vibrantly coloured tribute to a delicious dish at home.

“I've been living in Berlin for the past two years, but always feel that Sydney is still home,” said Vu. “These restaurants were places I used to frequent, places I used to work in, places that my friends still work in. They are homes away from our homes and I want them to still be there when I get back. So of course I want to help them.”

Vu is donating $5 from the purchase of every print sold to the restaurant the dish is from. If you’re after a drink pairing, you can add on a picture from the “even crappier” sister project 'Good Wine Crap Drawing', and Vu will double your donation.

So what are the artist’s top picks? “One of my first favourites was the Ester blood sausage sanga, because it was the first drawing where I thought the drawing actually resembled the dish,” she said. “Since then some other favourites have been the bistecca from Fratelli Paradiso, and I'm particularly fond of my pizza drawings.”

You can purchase prints from goodfoodcrapdrawing.com for $75 a pop, or reach out directly by emailing goodfoodcrapdrawing@gmail.com. Keep up to date with what Vu is eating and drinking by following the Instagram accounts for Good Food Crap Drawing and Good Wine Crap Drawing.

