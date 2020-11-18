SydneyChange city
Person holding tiny Tasmanian devil
Photograph: Supplied/AEA

You can cuddle adorable baby Tasmanian Devils on this tour in a NSW national park

It's part of Aussie Ark's long-running conservation efforts to save the native critter

Divya Venkataraman
Sure, Australia's known as the land of kangaroos and koalas, but there's one native cutie that doesn't get the recognition it deserves: the feisty Tasmanian Devil. Now, you can go learn about (and even hold) these endangered animals at a conservation organisation called Aussie Ark, located in Barrington Tops National Park on the north coast of NSW. 

Book in for a three-day 'Weekend with the Devils' itinerary with AEA Luxury Tours, where you'll be treated to a full itinerary of exploring the gorgeous scenic surrounds of the national park and the Hunter Valley wine region, with intimate dinners each night featuring live music and fresh produce, and a visit to Aussie Ark to learn about the devils in their wild habitat, as well as the recovery efforts to preserve native populations. Depending on the time of year you visit, you might get a chance to cuddle one of the Devil joeys as they're hand reared by Aussie Ark conservationists.

Tours begin in February of 2021 and cost $1575 per person in twin share accommodation. If you can't quite wait until then, you can book in for a private tour with family and friends for between two to twelve people. 

For timings and a full itinerary detailing how and when you'll be cuddling these critters (and playing an important role in their conservation efforts) head to the AEA website

Or you can paint with koalas right here in Sydney. Here's how

