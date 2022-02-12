Time Out says

Wanna take a walk on the wild side in the run up to Valentine's Day? Are you ready to spend some koala-ty time with a paintbrush in one hand and a glass of bubbly in the other? This artistic animal encounter is popping up at Wild Life Sydney Zoo the weekend before the day of love, and it involves some of the zoo's cuddliest native residents.

You can head to the scaled-down Darling Harbour zoo for a sip and paint session unlike any you’ll find in a regular studio. Grab a date (or a mate) for this after-hours experience, where real koalas will be your models. Couples will be guided through the creation of a marsupial masterpiece as the sun sets over the Koala Rooftop. We're assured that no artistic koala-fications are needed to paint your marsupial masterpiece with the help of Cork and Canvas's artistic experts.

But before that, you’ll be able to wander off on a self-guided tour of the zoo, where experienced keepers will be on hand to introduce you to some of Australia’s most famous animals.

Tickets for this three-hour sunset experience go for $195 per person, which includes a free-flowing drinks package and a mixed appetizers, a tapas plate and a dessert platter (vegetarian and vegan options are available) as well as all art supplies. There are also plenty of opportunities for priceless koala selfies, of course.

Limited tickets are available for Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12 from 6-9pm. Find out more here.