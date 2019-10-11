Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can drink five kinds of Spritz and eat boozy ice cream at the Opera Bar
News / Bars & Pubs

You can drink five kinds of Spritz and eat boozy ice cream at the Opera Bar

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Friday October 11 2019, 1:44pm

Spritzes at the Opera Bar
Photograph: James Ambrose

It's finally spring, and the Opera Bar is really leaning into the warmer weather. The bar's spring menu, In Bloom, includes not one, not three but five different Spritzes. The Spritz menu is available all day, every day, and you can also enjoy boozy, gin-based ice cream while you gaze over Australia's most famous bridge.

What are these fabulous Spritzes? There's the Cherry Blossom Crush, a combination of gin, grapefruit and citrus bitters; Violets are Blue, with vermouth, violet and orange blossom; and the Don't Be Chai, which includes gin, 'rainbow chai', hibiscus, ginger and lime. 

Want some nibbles with that? Dishes include Sydney rock oysters, tiger prawns, crispy chicken and a variety of pizzas.

And for dessert (or for entrée, mains and drink – we're not here to judge) you can have gin-infused sorbet. There is a Gin and Tonic flavour (gin, tonic and lemon) and an Aviation (gin, cherry and violet). Want to try them both? Well, that sounds like a pretty fabulous spring afternoon to us.

Fancy watching the sun set over that bridge? There'll be a live sunset soundtrack every day, with local and international artists performing at the Opera Bar. In Bloom will last until November 10, so get out and enjoy that sunshine.

Need more ways to enjoy the sun? Here is the definitive list of Sydney's best beaches

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 3 Posts

Cass Knowlton has been the editor of Time Out Melbourne since 2018.

She writes about going out in Melbourne. She covers events, the city and the built environment, public transport, things to do, travel, some restaurants and bars, some theatre and arts – all kinds of things! If it's Melbourne related, she's the guy for it. She grew up in New York City and spent five years in Dublin before moving to Melbourne in early 2007. She has a master's degree in journalism and spent seven years at Australian political publication Crikey. She plays roller derby, so if she's not out enjoying Melbourne's rich and diverse cultural life, she's probably putting wheels on her feet and smashing into people.

Reach her at cass.knowlton@timeout.com or connect with her on Twitter and Instagram: @Cassper_K