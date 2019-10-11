You can drink five kinds of Spritz and eat boozy ice cream at the Opera Bar

It's finally spring, and the Opera Bar is really leaning into the warmer weather. The bar's spring menu, In Bloom, includes not one, not three but five different Spritzes. The Spritz menu is available all day, every day, and you can also enjoy boozy, gin-based ice cream while you gaze over Australia's most famous bridge.

What are these fabulous Spritzes? There's the Cherry Blossom Crush, a combination of gin, grapefruit and citrus bitters; Violets are Blue, with vermouth, violet and orange blossom; and the Don't Be Chai, which includes gin, 'rainbow chai', hibiscus, ginger and lime.

Want some nibbles with that? Dishes include Sydney rock oysters, tiger prawns, crispy chicken and a variety of pizzas.

And for dessert (or for entrée, mains and drink – we're not here to judge) you can have gin-infused sorbet. There is a Gin and Tonic flavour (gin, tonic and lemon) and an Aviation (gin, cherry and violet). Want to try them both? Well, that sounds like a pretty fabulous spring afternoon to us.

Fancy watching the sun set over that bridge? There'll be a live sunset soundtrack every day, with local and international artists performing at the Opera Bar. In Bloom will last until November 10, so get out and enjoy that sunshine.