You can get a schnitzel and chips for just $1 tomorrow (and it’s for a good cause)

By Maxim Boon Posted: Tuesday October 29 2019, 1:32pm

A plate of Rashays' Schnitzel and chips
Photograph: Supplied

It might be worth a quick rummage behind the sofa cushions: if you find a gold coin, it might just sort out your dinner plans. Because tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, casual dining chain Rashays is serving up schnitties for just $1, to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

For one day only, you can get your very own hand-crumbed schnitzel, plus chips and a liberal glug of mushroom sauce, for just a single dollar. The offer is running at all 21 of its NSW stores – the nearest to central Sydney is located at the Harbourside Shopping Centre.

This deal will run all day, but with certain conditions in place. You’ll only be able to order one schnitty per person and only when dining in. The offer will not be available to those using third-party apps such as UberEats, and it will be subject to availability, so it’s first-come, first-served until those delicious deep-fried chooks are all gone.

All proceeds will be donated to Miracle Babies, a foundation that supports the families of premature or sick newborns.

