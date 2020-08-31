You can get ice cream and desserts delivered to your mates in Melbourne for free

As the warmth of spring rolls over Sydney and we begin flocking back to the beaches, parks, restaurants and local places that bring us joy, we can’t help but think of our mates Melbourne still toughing it out under stage four lockdown restrictions. It’s like Melburnians are in the Republic of Gilead while we're in free Canada, sympathising with those held “under his eye”.

Well while we can’t hug our friends and family across the border, there is one rather delicious way we can show them our love. Every day this week you can order a dessert delivery to someone in Melbourne, and if you get in quick, the order won’t cost you a cent. May the lord open!

It’s all part an initiative from Uber Eats’ they’re calling #LockdownLove. Every day from today, Monday, August 31, until Friday, September 4, you can hop onto the Uber Eats app and use the Share My Delivery function after 8pm (the same time Melbourne’s curfew kicks in) and order up a dessert to bring some joy to a Melburnian’s doorstep. If you are one of the first 1,000 people from outside Victoria to order ice cream or dessert for a Melb mate, your delivery will be completely free (if it is to the value of $20 or less).

The sweet purveyors delivering the goods include independent Melbourne stores like the sweet old fashioned Sprinkles Ice Creamery, Greek doughnut delights from Lukumades, and fresh gelato from Pidapipo.

Here’s how it works:

Enter your Melbourne-based loved one’s address as the delivery location in the Uber Eats app. When you search the app will show restaurants near them, instead of you. Click the #LockdownLove banner at the top of the app to see the available selection of restaurants. On the checkout screen, enter the promo code mondaylove (and tuesdaylove, and so on on subsequent days). The first 1000 eligible dessert orders each day made after 8pm will be able to send their Melbourne mate free dessert (up to $20, including delivery fee). Press “Order Now”, then click the "Share this delivery" option at the top of the Uber Eats app. Send the tracker link to your friend. When your friend opens the shared link in a browser window, it'll show where in the delivery process their surprise treat is in real time.

Is there a better way to show someone in Melbourne that you’re sweet on them than with an ice cream delivery? We don’t think so.

