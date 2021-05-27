The best Melbourne desserts you can get delivered
Craving something sweet? Some of Melbourne’s best patisseries, bakeries and cake makers are delivering sugary things to you
Cakes, doughnuts, pretzels, chocolate… there’s something to be said about getting sweet treats delivered to your door, rather than slaving over a hand mixer and an hour or two in the oven. Plus, when you get these things delivered, it’s infinitely easier to clean up. So here we are – some of Melbourne’s finest desserts that can be delivered right to your doorstep.
Need something to balance out all that sweet? Try these excellent cheese deliveries or even get some Melbourne-roasted coffee for that 3pm snack break.
Pidapipó Gelateria
Oh to be back lining up for Pidapipo with the rest of Carlton right now. While we wait for that reality to return soon (fingers crossed!) we can order our own ice cream from famed gelateria Pidapipo to be delivered. You can pick up tubs of its primo Italian-influenced gelato (or even an individual serve ice cream cake) on UberEats right now from either the Carlton or Windsor stores.
Koko Black
Chocolate doesn’t get more premium than the kind from Melbourne chocolaterie Koko Black. There’s a huge selection to choose from, including selections from its magic marbles, Australian native and “inbetweens” collections. Don’t pass up one of the take-home Belgian hot chocolates either. Order online from the website.
La Petite Creperie
Nothing beats a French crepe – especially the delicious chocolate-covered ones you can get from Melbourne's favourite crepe kiosk La Petite Creperie. Luckily, this Melbourne business is on UberEats and you can get all the crepes you want any day of the week.
Daniel's Donuts
Daniel’s is the people’s doughnut dispensary – and thankfully, we won’t have to miss out on these affordable and tasty doughnuts while at home. Daniel’s is delivering packs of doughies across Melbourne. Head to the website to order.
The Cookie Box
If Oreos just aren’t doing it for you anymore, this Chapel street café might have you covered. The Cookie Box is an artisanal cookie shop that prides itself on its chunky, homemade-style cookies. And now, you can get them delivered through Door Dash.
Shortstop Coffee and Donuts
This laneway doughnut shop keeps things simple so you won't find any freak doughnuts topped with truckloads of candy. Instead, you'll find well done simple numbers like the hazelnut chocolate and banana doughnut, the pretty Earl Grey and rose, the classic peanut butter and jam and the crispy French crullers. You can order them online here.
Pretzel
Savoury or sweet? That’s completely up to you at Pretzel, this relatively new addition to Melbourne’s sweet delivery options. You can snag cookies and cream, salted caramel or cinnamon glazed pretzels, but our pick would be the savoury kind, including cheese and pepperoni, and cheese and jalapeno. There are three stores in Vic to order from – do so via the website here.
