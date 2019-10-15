You can get unlimited free falafel and pita in Waverley today and tomorrow

To celebrate its opening week, fresh falafel joint Yummy Pita is giving away free felafs, and what’s more, you can grab as many as you like. For the rest of today and all day tomorrow, simply drop in to Albion Street’s newest eatery and pick up a free pita and falafel, including delicious garnishes. Each serving is limited to one per person, but patrons are invited to return as many times as they wish to keep the free-food good times rolling from 11am until 9pm.

Yummy Pita is the brainchild of Avi Ayalon, who arrived in Sydney from his native Israel in 1977. In the late ‘80s, he launched his first restaurant, Bondi Bite, which served popular Mediterranean street eats until 1999. After a hiatus of two decades, Ayalon is once again sharing his falafel skills with Sydneysiders.

You can pick up your free falafel and pita from Yummy Pitta today until 9pm and tomorrow between 11am and 9pm, at 17 Albion Street Waverley. The freebies are limited to one per person, but you’re welcome to return as many times as you like throughout this promotional period.

