You can get your own DIY fried ice cream kit delivered from Duo Duo

When you've finished butchering your sourdough and fashioning indistinguishable crochet scarves, here's another home activity to try your hand at: DIY deep-fried ice cream. Its saving grace? You might actually be successful at it.



Duo Duo, a handmade ice cream store based in Strathfield, is delivering one-step make-at-home ice cream kits to your door, for just $9. A crispy, warm layer hides a cool, creamy interior in any of three flavours – you can choose from cookies and cream, pandan coconut, or vanilla bean. Each kit comes with one serving of handmade ice cream, cocooned in a layer of sponge cake and panko breadcrumbs, so all you need to do is deep-fry your ice cream ball for 45 seconds at 200 degrees – and voilá. There you have it – deep-fried ice cream at home.



If you'd rather your ice cream naked – liberated of any clothing, panko or otherwise – you can order ice cream tubs for delivery, or pick them up from the Duo Duo dessert truck, which is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6.30pm, parked at 606 Liverpool Road, Strathfield. FYI, the Earl Grey milk tea and Thai milk tea flavours are worth the wait.

Looking for more treats to try your hand at? This Sydney pub is slinging DIY alcoholic bubble tea kits.

