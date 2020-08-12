You can ink now, pay later with this new Afterpay-style credit service for tattoos

Aussies love tattoos. And that’s not just our opinion, it’s almost a statement of fact: the sky is blue and Aussies love tattoos. It’s estimated that as many as one in four Australians – a quarter of the population – have at least one tattoo. And such high demand has created a booming tattoo industry in Australia, with Sydney in particular boasting some of the finest tattoo studios in the country. But popular as they are, tattoos ain’t cheap. A roughly palm-sized design costs between $300 - $500, and more ambitious pieces, such as sleeves or back panels, can run up a bill of several thousands of dollars.

While there’s no disputing that quality craftsmanship deserves an appropriately sizeable price tag, 2020 has been cruel to many people’s bank balance and splurging on some sweet new ink has understandably slipped down the priority list for many hard-up consumers. That’s where Inkpay comes in. The new ‘buy now, pay later’ service allows tattoo seekers to purchase a design up to $1000 in value from an affiliated studio, and pay off the sum in instalments – a 40 per cent deposit up front and the rest of the total over the next three fortnights, with zero interest.

Inkpay will also help you find the tattooist that’s right for you and get a quote for the tatt you’re looking for. Simply give them a description of what you have in mind and they’ll forward options and prices at the affiliated tattoo studios nearest to you.

The service also offers an incentive for repeat customers by increasing their credit limit by 50 per cent if they pay off their previous purchase on time. On the flip side, there are legal consequences and an impact on your credit rating should you fail to pay on time, so don’t commit to an Inkpay purchase if you’re not in a position to meet your financial liabilities.

To get started, visit the Inkpay website and sign up – it only takes five minutes.

Looking for some ink-spiration? Check out the best tattoo studios in Sydney right now.

Share the story