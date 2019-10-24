The best tattoo studios in Sydney
When you’re getting inked, you want to make sure you’re in the best hands
Australia is a nation of ink-addicts, and as demand has soared and social taboo waned, the number of tattoo studios across the country has exploded. In Sydney, there are a dizzying number of establishments ready to etch your latest (or first) piece of body-art, but since you'll be wearing this doodle for the rest of your days, it's worth shopping around before going under the needle.
We’ve scoured the city to compile a list of the very best in the business, based on the calibre of their work, quality of design, and the overall level of customer experience. Below are our picks of the best tattooists in Sydney, from walk-in friendly studios to highly-sought, by-appointment artists.
Tattoo parlours and studios in Sydney
Little Tokyo
Sydney’s busiest and best-known tattoo factory boasts a team of 15 full-time artists turning out fresh ink, seven days a week. Trade is always brisk here, so anywhere up to 20 local and international guest artists bolster Little Tokyo’s talented ranks every year, led by studio founder (and all-around tattoo legend) Rhys Gordon.
Lighthouse Tattoo
Most famous for their large-scale, detailed traditional Japanese pieces, Lighthouse Tattoo make a point of recruiting specialists rather than all-rounders to their team. As a result, they currently utilise a large collective of ten artists to cover the full range of modern and traditional tattooing styles. Their purpose-built art studio has been crafted from a renovated warehouse, incorporating stylish industrial elements, filled with vibrant art and flash. You can also purchase limited edition art prints created by their team, directly from the studio.
Hibernia Tattoo
Located in the heritage-listed Hibernian House, this spacious studio features vaulted ceilings, huge windows, plenty of natural light and only the finest of tunes spinning on the stereo. Hibernia Tattoo is by appointment only, which makes for a more personalised experience: the client deals with the artist directly, from start to finish. Their five extremely talented artists cover all styles imaginable and the friendly one-on-one atmosphere makes it a great place to consider for large-scale pieces that take several sessions, over weeks or even months.
Authentink
Tucked away on the third floor of a converted warehouse in Surry Hills, this art-filled, open plan studio is a haven for those chasing the very best in traditional Japanese tattoos. Three of the team are dedicated to the artform and all practice distinctly different styles. Their diverse staff also handles neo and American traditional tattooing, as well as dotwork, geometric, girly and comic book pieces, plus black and grey realism. Potential clients are encouraged to pop in for a hot or cold drink and peruse the portfolios or book in for an in-depth consultation with their artist of choice.
The Darling Parlour
Boasting seven in-house tattooists and a constant flow of prized guest artists, the Darling Parlour caters for a wide-range of styles including traditional American and Japanese, fine line and dot work. Set over two storeys with polished wooden floors, the interior features classic flash and art prints on the walls which are also sold in-store and online. The family-owned business is known for its friendly, approachable staff, making it an ideal spot to discuss your first tattoo (or your 20th). Business partners Fade Laser also offer a laser tattoo removal service on site. Walk-ins are welcome.
Stoneheart
This colourful, street-front space is an easy ten-minute walk from Town Hall Station and it’s open seven days week. The current roster of world-renowned artists tackles everything from traditional American tattooing to racy, modern comic-style pieces. Stoneheart also have three piercers on staff, offering top-to-bottom piercing options from $35, plus detailed after-care advice. Laser tattoo removal is available with an easy-to-follow price guide on their website, starting at $70. There's a $50 deposit for all appointments, but consultations are free.
Hunter & Fox
Hunter & Fox have built their incredible word-of-mouth reputation from housing distinct local artists with a flair for traditional styles in a vibrant colour palette. The shop has a retro barber shop fitout, featuring plenty of eye candy in the way of art-pieces and taxidermy. Walks-ins are always encouraged; you can peruse detailed galleries online, and all of their artists have a large international following on Instagram. Walk-ins are welcome.
Broadway Tattoo
Conveniently located near the popular shoptropolis of Broadway Shopping Centre, this is a classic streetside studio that offers quality custom work in a laidback, clean setting – making it a hub for first-timers and inked veterans alike. They’re buzzing away eight hours a day, seven days a week, with a mixture of male and female tattooists to choose from. You can also book in for laser tattoo removal, lightening services and body piercing using top quality jewellery from Industrial Strength. They prefer to work by appointment but gladly accept walk-ins.
Bondi Ink
Sure, it’s probably the best known custom tattoo parlour in Australia thanks to the hit reality TV series filmed on location there since 2015 and aired around the globe, but the Bondi Ink tattoo crew boast serious skills with the needle to match their engaging on-screen personalities. With the likes of Ronan Keating, Zayn Malik and Guy Sebastian lining up to get a taste of their ink, you know you’re in good hands. When visiting this stunning beachside location, it’s important to remember you can hit the water before your tattoo – but never directly afterwards. It's best to book in advance for this busy studio.
