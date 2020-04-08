Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can learn French online from this 120-year-old institution
You can learn French online from this 120-year-old institution

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Wednesday April 8 2020, 2:25pm

Alliance Francaise
Photograph: Supplied

Parlez-vous Français? Would you like to? The Alliance Française, which has been teaching French to beginners and les specialistes for 120 years, has made the transition online. 

There are courses available for teenagers, kids and adults, as well as private tuition and group classes. Classes are taught through a combination of video conferencing and e-learning materials, as well as an app and email subscription to practise. 

French HSC students can access these online materials to help them swot up for their exams, while those who want to travel to Paris once this time is over will be able to learn the conversational French they'll need to make the most of their time overseas. 

Already a Francophone? Alliance Française members can access the Culturethèque, which is an online collection of French books, magazines, films and newspapers. There are also fun French immersion activities like murder mystery boxes and games, which can be played online with other Alliance members.

Keen to get started? Head over to the Alliance Française's website and en avant!

