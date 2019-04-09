You can meet Drew Barrymore at Westfield Parramatta this weekend

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of spotting high-profile celebrities in the wild – and by ‘wild’ we mean doing normal human things like walking their dogs or shopping for washing up liquid. Now, Sydneysiders have the chance to see Hollywood actress and director Drew Barrymore chilling out at the mall in Parramatta. Sort of.

She won’t be at the Westfield in her trackies, but instead spruiking her cruelty-free cosmetics line Flower Beauty on Saturday, April 13. Sure, it won’t be quite as authentic a sighting as if you bumped into her in the Woolies chip aisle, but it’ll be a fun way for Sydney fans to meet one third of the Charlie’s Angels crew and the real star of The Wedding Singer.

It’s first come, first to meet Barrymore, who will be having a chat about her cosmetics brand and life in the spotlight from midday on level two of Westfield Parramatta’s centre court. The first people admitted to the event will be given a wristband that guarantees a meet-and-greet with the star and the best seats in the house. Stragglers will still be able file into the mall to hear her talk, but they’re expecting a big crowd so tiptoe viewing may be necessary.

The centre’s Argyle Street doors will be opening at 7am for the keenest of beans wanting to line up for the event. If you’re a Parramatta local just looking to buy some milk, we reckon hold off on the shopping trip until after the hordes disperse at 2pm.

Find more intriguing shopping adventures at Sydney’s best antique stores.