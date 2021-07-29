You can name one of the new koala babies at this zoo in Sydney and win a prize

Things might be looking a little dreary right now in Sydney but luckily we can look to the animal kingdom for some positive local news. And no, we’re not talking about these clever skill-sharing cockatoos or these adorable native bush rats reclaiming Manly’s bushland from gangs of introduced species.

Over at Wild Life Sydney Zoo the keepers are celebrating a bumper koala breeding boom, with the fifth joey of the season having just emerged. The newest addition to the pack is a little male, weighing just over 300 grams. Just like his mum (Iluka), this joey has adorable fluffy ears and he’s charming the keepers daily with acrobatic skills, which include eating upside down.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for koala populations in Australia so we’re pleased that our breeding program has been so successful this year, welcoming five happy and healthy joeys to the Wild Life Sydney Zoo family,” senior keeper Ashely Wombey said. “Our newest little joey is settling in really well, he’s very inquisitive, but also loves snuggles and kisses with his mum.”

“All he needs now is a name, and this is where we need your help! Following convention, his name should start with the letter ‘B’ – the same as the first letter of his dad’s name: ‘Banks’ – can you help us name him?”

The winning entrant will not only name the bubba but will win a family pass to visit the zoo (when it opens back up). You can make your name suggestions here. The winner of the name game will be announced on the Wild Life Sydney Zoo Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday August 9.

While the zoo is temporarily closed, the keepers are on site every day to help clean, feed and undertake training and enrichment activities, ensuring all the animals are always receiving the best welfare.

Do you have some wild animals (read: children) stuck in captivity (read: lockdown) with you? Check out Wild at Home for some enrichment activities. It’s a free hub containing downloadable activities from the Merlin Entertainments education and curatorial teams, which also oversee Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.

