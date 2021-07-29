Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A mother koala sits in a tree holding its baby
Photograph: Suppled/Wild Life Sydney Zoo

You can name one of the new koala babies at this zoo in Sydney and win a prize

Wild Life Sydney Zoo is celebrating a bumper koala breeding season

Written by
Alannah Maher
Advertising

Things might be looking a little dreary right now in Sydney but luckily we can look to the animal kingdom for some positive local news. And no, we’re not talking about these clever skill-sharing cockatoos or these adorable native bush rats reclaiming Manly’s bushland from gangs of introduced species. 

Over at Wild Life Sydney Zoo the keepers are celebrating a bumper koala breeding boom, with the fifth joey of the season having just emerged. The newest addition to the pack is a little male, weighing just over 300 grams. Just like his mum (Iluka), this joey has adorable fluffy ears and he’s charming the keepers daily with acrobatic skills, which include eating upside down.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for koala populations in Australia so we’re pleased that our breeding program has been so successful this year, welcoming five happy and healthy joeys to the Wild Life Sydney Zoo family,” senior keeper Ashely Wombey said. “Our newest little joey is settling in really well, he’s very inquisitive, but also loves snuggles and kisses with his mum.”

“All he needs now is a name, and this is where we need your help! Following convention, his name should start with the letter ‘B’ – the same as the first letter of his dad’s name: ‘Banks’ – can you help us name him?”

The winning entrant will not only name the bubba but will win a family pass to visit the zoo (when it opens back up). You can make your name suggestions here. The winner of the name game will be announced on the Wild Life Sydney Zoo Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday August 9.

While the zoo is temporarily closed, the keepers are on site every day to help clean, feed and undertake training and enrichment activities, ensuring all the animals are always receiving the best welfare.

Do you have some wild animals (read: children) stuck in captivity (read: lockdown) with you? Check out Wild at Home for some enrichment activities. It’s a free hub containing downloadable activities from the Merlin Entertainments education and curatorial teams, which also oversee Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.

Looking for more good things? Check out our ultimate hub for doing Sydney at home.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.