You can now book out the sports bars of these Sydney pubs to watch the footy from

Is it getting hot in here? Nope, that's just footy fever. A small silver lining of lockdown restrictions easing only incrementally is that it gives you a golden, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you and your mates to have the run of a venue all to yourself. Now, a bunch of pubs in different corners of the city have climbed aboard the exclusive hire train in celebration of the NRL season resuming on Thursday, May 28.



They're allowing you and nine friends the chance to take over their sports bars for a game – all the better to scream yourself hoarse, without lifting any brows.

So, what are your options? First up, you can take the ferry over to Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel for sundowner beers by its unparalleled harbour views. If you're further south, local favourite the Northies Hotel in Cronulla is also offering the deal, as is Park House further north in Mona Vale. If it's easier to wrangle your crowd in the centre of the city, Parlour Bar at The Morrison is a swanky, art deco paradise where you'll get style as well as substance.

From Thursday, May 28 - Sunday, May 31, you'll get to watch the game on the big screen at all of these venues – and be well fed and watered while you're at it. For $100 per person, your group will be plied with two hours of bottomless beer and wine, as well as unlimited pizzas (at Northies and Watson's Bay) or hefty burgers (at Park House and Parlour Bar). The first up? Thursday's Broncos vs Eels game with a 7.50pm kick-off. Make your bookings online here before your slot's booked out.

More into theatrics? The entire Golden Age Cinema is also available to hire out.

