Print of Baxter Inn
Photograph: Luca Goczey

You can now buy cool, black-and-white prints of your favourite Sydney bars

Local artist Luca Goczey is committing the interiors of bars like Baxter Inn and Moya's Juniper Lounge to paper

By
Divya Venkataraman
Have a faint hankering for the low lights and good vibes of your local bar, even when you're having a well-deserved night in? Now you can have a little slice of your favourite city haunt in your own home, thanks to local artist Luca Goczey.

When bars were hit with the devastating impacts of last year's government-mandated restrictions, Goczey decided to help out in the best way she knew how: by painting. She's created black-and-white renditions of a bunch of bars around the city including vintage gin den Moya's Juniper Lounge, old-school boozer Ramblin' Rascal Tavern and Carribean-inspired, rum-focused Lobo. Other bars which have caught her fancy? Glebe's Different Drummer, Baxter Inn, Shady Pines Saloon, Stitch Bar and the Barber Shop in the city, Tio's Cerveceria in Surry Hills and Earl's Juke Joint in Newtown. All proceeds from sales of her prints go straight back to the bar's she committed to paper and ink. 

You can get your print online – each is currently $99 (down from $150). 

