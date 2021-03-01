Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Chilli Festival at Northies

Restaurants Northies - Cronulla Hotel , Cronulla Until Wednesday March 31 2021
Bar cart with drinks
Photograph: Supplied/Northies
The Cronulla pub will transform into the land of fire and spice for March

Summer might be technically over, but you can still dial up the heat. Every year, during the month of March, classic Cronulla pub Northies turns into a red-hot danger zone for  its annual chilli festival. And in 2021, the south Sydney pub isn't pulling any punches.

For those who want some fire in their lives, the pub's pop-up kitchen will be slinging jalapeño poppers, hot wings and 'inferno' pizzas for the whole month of March. Accompanied by potent, customisable Bloody Marys, tequila and $5 shots of cinnamon-spiced Fireball, it's a hot-fest like no other. The spice stoics among us can tack on a little extra heat by choosing a hot sauce from the 'Death Wagon': a whopping 50 options range in heat level from mild to absolutely malicious, including the 'hottest sauce in the world', which comes in at a mind-boggling six million SHU (Scoville Heat Units, the official 'heat' measurement globally). 

If you think you can handle it, a chilli-eating competition will take place every Sunday from 2pm. There are a lot of prizes to be won, not to mention the massive kudos you'll undoubtedly reap.  

Details
Event website: https://northies.com.au/whats-on/chilli-festival/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Northies - Cronulla Hotel
Address: Cnr Kingsway & Elouera Rd
Cronulla
Sydney
2230
Price: Free

