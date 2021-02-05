You can now cruise the harbour with bottomless French Champagne and seafood

Could there be anything more luxurious than sitting in a harbourside bar, sipping fancy French Champagne and snacking on fresh oysters and prawns? What about if that harbourside bar were on a cruise ship?

Captain Cook Cruises is now offering a Sydney Harbour cruise complete with an hour and a half of unlimited GH Mumm Champagne and a high tea-style platter of prawns, oysters, smoked salmon blinis and calamari. The cruise starts from February 12 and is a great date idea or a way to connect with your friends.

The cruise costs just $89 per person, including bottomless Champagne and a seafood platter for 90 minutes. Cruises leave Darling Harbour at 3pm and return at 4.30pm.

