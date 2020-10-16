You can now do $1 wine tastings in the Hunter Valley

We love a booze-filled weekend away in the pastures of New South Wales' picturesque wine country, but sometimes, the organisation involved in it all can be a deterrent. Which winery should you go to first? What if the next one is a little too far away? What if the deso driver starts playing their 'one drink an hour' rule a bit fast and loose? While we won't claim to be able to solve all of those problems, we can at least help you sort out your winery hit list on your next trip to the Hunter Valley – and get a damn good deal out of it, too.



If you book via Klook, you'll nab a tasting at a whole range of Hunter Valley vineyards for $1 each – down 80 per cent from the $5 you'd usually be paying for each spot. Given that many venues aren't taking walk-ins anymore, it's a pretty good bet to book before you head (especially if you're saving dosh, too). Sip one of the rosés at Hanging Tree Wines, wander through the olive grove and Tuscan villa-esque chateau at Tintilla Estate Wines and try your chances at a game of boule or croquet (with a wine in the other hand, of course) at Misty Glen. There's a whole bunch more of them – and yes, they're all just $1 to new Klook customers if you use the code 'WINETIME' (until January 26, 2021).