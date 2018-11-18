While someone will inevitably have to be the sober driver if you’re not travelling with a tour, everyone on your Hunter Valley road trip team should enjoy a full day of wine and beer tasting – yes, beer is also on the menu. But the Hunter’s big four are their semillon, which is crisp and citrusy in its youth and honeys with age, a peachy chardonnay, lively verdelho and a medium bodied, savoury shiraz.
At Wine House, you can try them all and more as you’re guided through a tasting flight, and then sashay over to the self-service wine bar. You top up a sampling credit card and pour yourself tastes, and half or full glasses of their finest drops from the wine vending machine. This interesting contraption is much classier than your average chip dispenser, and can keep wines at the perfect temperature, while also maintaining the freshness of open bottles for around three weeks.