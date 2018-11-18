Found north of Sydney, the Hunter Valley is one of Australia’s biggest wine regions boasting gorgeous scenery, impressive culinary offerings and killer drops, of course

Ah, wine country. The Hunter Valley’s fertile fields have given birth to more than 150 wineries that roll across the green hills of this popular region, just three hours' drive from Sydney. Proud growers, wine makers and vintners have been squeezing the good stuff out of grapes for close to 180 years, and it has earned the Hunter solid street cred on both Australian and international vinous scenes.

But despite the much deserved nickname, wine country offers more than just bottled grown-up grape juice and gorgeous scenery. Spend a few days here and you'll soon stumble across many excellent restaurants that rival ones found in the Big Smoke.

And when you come and stay for a long weekend, the incredibly luxurious accommodation options will blow every other glamping experience or couples’ retreat out of the water.

Below, we're created our guide to the Hunter Vallery – where to stay, drink, and dine. Cheers.