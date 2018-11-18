Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vineyards in the Hunter.
Photograph: MJK Creative

What to do in the Hunter Valley

Found north of Sydney, the Hunter Valley is one of Australia’s biggest wine regions boasting gorgeous scenery, impressive culinary offerings and killer drops, of course

Olivia Gee
Written by
Olivia Gee
Advertising

Ah, wine country. The Hunter Valley’s fertile fields have given birth to more than 150 wineries that roll across the green hills of this popular region, just three hours' drive from Sydney. Proud growers, wine makers and vintners have been squeezing the good stuff out of grapes for close to 180 years, and it has earned the Hunter solid street cred on both Australian and international vinous scenes.

But despite the much deserved nickname, wine country offers more than just bottled grown-up grape juice and gorgeous scenery. Spend a few days here and you'll soon stumble across many excellent restaurants that rival ones found in the Big Smoke. 

And when you come and stay for a long weekend, the incredibly luxurious accommodation options will blow every other glamping experience or couples’ retreat out of the water.

Below, we're created our guide to the Hunter Vallery – where to stay, drink, and dine. Cheers. 

Drink

Photograph: MJK Creative

While someone will inevitably have to be the sober driver if you’re not travelling with a tour, everyone on your Hunter Valley road trip team should enjoy a full day of wine and beer tasting – yes, beer is also on the menu. But the Hunter’s big four are their semillon, which is crisp and citrusy in its youth and honeys with age, a peachy chardonnay, lively verdelho and a medium bodied, savoury shiraz.

At Wine House, you can try them all and more as you’re guided through a tasting flight, and then sashay over to the self-service wine bar. You top up a sampling credit card and pour yourself tastes, and half or full glasses of their finest drops from the wine vending machine. This interesting contraption is much classier than your average chip dispenser, and can keep wines at the perfect temperature, while also maintaining the freshness of open bottles for around three weeks.

Your next port of call is Pepper Tree Wines. This cellar door is positioned on a lush estate, which has spectacular accommodation within spitting distance and some superb food on offer at the nearby Circa 1876. If you have a particularly keen interest in wine science, or want to test the tasting skills you’ve learnt so far, book in for the winery’s Vault Experience. The extremely knowledgeable and surprisingly laid-back staff will take you on a private tasting journey of the boutique winery’s premium labels, while providing some history about their three decades in the business and the master vigneron behind it all, John Davis.

Are you done with all the tannins and creamy chardonnays? Cleanse your palate with a craft beer at Hope Estate. These guys are relatively new to the Hunter, but they’re smashing stereotypes and producing some solid craft beers in addition to their wine range. There’s always 12 brews on tap, rotated around 20 core range and seasonal beers – the mango sour is a shining light among this brew family. Since they’re already adhering to the unusual, these guys have also set up a massive stage that brings music and festival action to the valley.

Show moreLoading animation

Eat

Photograph: NicoleI Butler

Ask any Hunter Valley dweller where to go for a schmick dinner date and they’ll say Muse Restaurant. The towering atrium dining room of this modern Australian marvel is perched on the perimeter of Hungerford Hill Winery. The celebrated kitchen offers a seasonal menu marked by ingenuity and its championing of local produce. Keep an ear out for the daily specials recited by the well informed, elegant waitstaff. You might find a favourite like the delicate cross sections of woodfired Wagyu steak, which comes with housemade polenta that is grown, milled and made on site.

Photograph: NicoleI Butler

In the morning, if you need something salty to fortify you after last night’s shenanigans, head to Emersons at the Adina Vineyard. They’re not shy when it comes to serving up a mountain of breakfast fuel, but if you’re wise, you’ll order a side of mushrooms made tender in reams of butter and garlic to any meal you chose. They are particularly good friends with the warming housemade baked beans and chorizo ragout.

Those wanting to learn a little something about their lunch should pop in to the Lovedale Smokehouse Café, which is also home to Major Lanes Cooking School. You can book in for an informative tutorial in smoking and curing – think a super soft, ten-hour smoked brisket – as well as Thai, Vietnamese and Mexican cooking classes. While you’re there, load up on a fridge-full of produce from wild boar salami and maple-infused bacon, to smoked rainbow trout, cheeses, olives and pickles.

Show moreLoading animation

Stay

Photograph: Supplied

For a truly unique stay in the Hunter Valley, book a night at Boydell’s luxurious glamping accommodation. There’s only one safari-style tent on this massive property which incorporates vineyards, cattle grazing paddocks and two bordering rivers. The huge tent sits on a wrap-around balcony overlooking a green haze of grasslands and the resident mob of kangaroos. Inside, you’ll find ridiculously luxe fixtures and furnishings, like the perfectly proportioned, free-standing copper bathtub, the king size bed with a silk canopy and linen sheets, as well as an independent sitting room.

You follow a bumpy dirt road for about five minutes to reach the camp from reception, which also doubles as the gorgeous farmstead home of the family who owns Boydell’s. They are extremely welcoming and are more than happy to set you up with a gourmet dinner pack which you can prepare on the barbecue or roast over the fire.

The whole setup is certainly couples-focused, and despite its size the impressive glamping tent can only sleep two. But it’s for good reason. You wouldn’t want to be shy about bare bottoms, as the only shower is connected to a huge gum tree outside. Inside, the toilet wall doesn’t extend much higher than your eyebrows to shield you from peeping toms (aka your other half) sitting on the bed.

Photograph: Sally Sneddon

If you’ve become accustomed to bathroom doors and appreciate fine dining within walking distance, your fabulous alternative is the Wood’s. There’s multiple accommodation options available on the property, which is just up the road from Pepper Tree Wines, but the one-bedroom Blackwood cottage is sure to interest couples keen to spread out. The lovely structure has an outdoor entertaining area with a deliciously deep plunge pool, a huge open plan living area with a full kitchen, a massive bedroom, and a duel use bathroom with a sliding door separating the double shower heads and a whale-sized bath from the sink and loo.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on getaways

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.