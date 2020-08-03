You can now explore the Biennale of Sydney from anywhere in the world

Citywide arts extravaganza the Biennale of Sydney just got a digital turbo boost. Teaming up with Google Arts & Culture, culture vultures from all over the globe can now check out the highlights of artistic director and Wiradjuri man Brook Andrew’s exciting debut line-up. Dubbed Nirin: Art from the Edge, you can take virtual tours of the halls of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Artspace, Campbelltown Arts Centre, Cockatoo Island, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and Carriageworks from your living room here.

Explore exciting installations, like Ibrahim Mahama’s large-scale installation ‘No Friend but the Mountains’, draping the interior of Cockatoo Island’s Turbine Hall with jute sacks, and three empowering bodies of work by activist and photographer Zanele Muholi, exploring the politics of race, gender and sexuality. Soak up Wurundjeri artist Karla Dickens installation ‘A Dickensian Circus’ with an immersive 360-degree navigation, and video clips including an interview with Andrew.

You can explore Andrew’s key themes for the Biennale, curated in his Wiradjuri language. They are Muriguwal Giiland (different stories), Bila (river: environment), Gurray (transformation), Ngawal-Guyungan (powerful-ideas: the power of objects), Dhaagun (earth: sovereignty and working together), Yirawy-Dhuray (yam-connection: food) and Bagaray-Bang (healing).

Barbara Moore, CEO of the Biennale of Sydney, says the virtual exhibition allows the artist to share their work with the world. “People and communities in remote areas can now experience NIRIN from their own homelands,” she says. “Thanks to the enormous support of Google Arts & Culture and the commitment of everyone that has participated and supported the Biennale, we are presenting the essence of Nirin digitally, inspiring conversation and action through meaningful experiences.”

You can explore Nirin:Art from the Edge here.





