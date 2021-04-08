You can now get a 'baklava croissant' at this Sydney bakery

We already lost our minds when Banksia Bakehouse cross-bred the humble lamington with a croissant to create the confection we donned the ‘cramington’, and when they pulled out the hot cross croissant, a festive cross-over for Easter, we slammed our fists on our desks and said “shut up and take our money!”. Now the CBD bakery is at it again with another pastry crossover: the baklava croissant. We’re calling it the ‘croisslava’.

For this hybrid treat, a light and buttery croissant pastry shell encases a baklava filling of almonds, walnuts, pistachios and honey lemon clove syrup with pistachio frangipane. The flaky layers of traditional baklava are one of the best elements of this Middle Eastern treat, so it only makes sense that substituting filo pastry for a puffy cloud of croissant pastry would be an absolute match made in dessert heaven.

"Most people think of France and Paris as a home of pastries and baked sweets, but the Middle East has a long rich history of fantastic pastries and the baklava is one of the most familiar to people, and also one of our favourites as it uses a wonderful mix of wholesome ingredients," Banksia Bakehouse’s Chris Sheldrick said in a statement.

The baklava croissant is available from Banksia Bakehouse between Monday to Friday from 10.30am. You’ll find the bakery at Grosvenor Place piazza, 225 George Street, Sydney.

