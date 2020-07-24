You can now get Caramilk-dipped choc tops at this Sydney café

Praise be to all the higher powers

The golden, caramelised white chocolate flavours of Cadbury's Caramilk have delighted some, while provoking others to burn $16,000 worth of it in a fire in order to save others from the horror of eating it.

For those in the former camp, we've got some excellent news. A Peakhurst café called Cheatday which specialises in indulgence – think hefty, loaded burgers, cheesecake pavlova and a bold dish called the 'Nuggaloo', which combines three cheeses with buffalo chicken nuggets and pickles inside a toastie – is now, perhaps unsurprisingly, dipping towering ice cream cones into swilling vats of melted Caramilk chocolate to create the golden choc top of your dreams.

Get yours at Cheatday now. It's open all weekend.





