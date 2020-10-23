You can now get Cinnabon scrolls from the giant US bakery chain here in Sydney

While we're not wholly converted to the more-is-more tenet that underpins much of American chain food outlet culture, we can gladly get around the sticky-sweet, more-ish cinnamon scrolls that Cinnabon is famous for. After the U.S. chain opened up its first Australian store in Brisbane (rude, but okay), followed by another store in Mt Gravatt, it has finally decided that Sydneysiders and NSW residents all over can have a taste of its sweet, sweet buns.

Choose between regular-sized scrolls, 'minibons' and 'megabons', the brand's hefty cake-sized scroll. Four regular scrolls start at $19, but you could also share around the goodness with a pack of nine 'minibons' ($27-30). It's not just the classic cinnamon buns on offer, either – there's also a gooey, chocolate-drizzled 'chocobon' and a caramel and pecan-stuffed riff on the classic scroll in each of the sizes. Each order comes with a tub of frosting so you can slather it on to your heart's content. Not quite enough to satiate your sweet cravings? Add on an extra frosting tub, from $5.

Order online at Cinnabon.

