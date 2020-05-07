Mr Wong and other Merivale favourites are now offering takeaway and delivery

When you’ve got more than 70 brands and venues in your portfolio, adapting to a lengthy list of new regulations and restrictions overnight isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Merivale took a brief hiatus when bars and restaurants were ordered to close on March 23, but returned in early April with ‘Merivale at Home’, a new delivery service offering five different “almost-ready” menus for two from the likes of Mr Wong, Fred’s, Bert’s and Totti’s. Now, the restaurant and bar conglomerate is upping the ante and adding pick-up and home delivery options to the mix.

Ready-to-eat signature dishes and weekly specials from three of the group’s leading establishments – Mr Wong, the Paddington and Coogee Pavilion – are now available to pick up, which means you can enjoy Peking duck pancakes, rotisserie chook and a bevy of pizzas and pastas without busting out the pots and pans or having to wash up. The move coincides with the government’s decision to allow two adults to visit other households, so you’ll also find larger share-style dishes like whole roast duck and three-course family meals for four – a perfect way to resurrect that thing we used to call “having friends over for dinner”.

The industry pioneer has also created its very own delivery service, beginning with Mr Wong which is expected to launch this week in time for Mother's Day. Vehicles will be driven entirely by Merivale employees who would otherwise not have been working during this period of uncertainty. You can place an order from noon each day, with delivery available within a ten-kilometre radius of each restaurant between 5-9pm every evening, with additional lunch service between noon and 3pm on weekends.

If you’ve gotten into the groove of cooking at home and putting the finishing touches on dishes from your favourite restaurants, there’s even more good news. All five ‘Merivale at Home’ menus have been given a refresh, so you’ve got a whole new line-up of three-course meals to look forward to.

For more information, or to place an order for pick-up or delivery, click here.

