You can now get guacamole and Margarita kits delivered to your door

When you're in that nebulous, vaguely hungry zone between 5pm and dinner time, what could be better than using some tortilla chips as a shovel for some freshly smashed guac, and sloshing it down with a cool, zingy Margarita?

Thanks to Australian Avocados, you can now get this ideal combination delivered to your door for just $40 – and within the hour if you live within 15 kilometres of the Sydney CBD. Your kit will contain everything necessary to ward off that early evening peckishness: 500ml of pre-made Tommy’s Margarita mix, chilli salt mix, two avocados (Hass, of course), limes, chillies and a packet of La Tortilleria Totopos corn chips for dipping into your smooth, creamy guac. Simply BYO tequila.

What's more? With each order, you'll be supporting local avocado farmers whose businesses have been impacted by the restrictions on the country's hospitality and events industries. Order online from Boozi, an alcohol home delivery service, over here.

