In fairly devastating news for kiddies and adults alike, Sydney's Royal Easter Show has been cancelled (for the first time since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic).

But, there's a silver lining. Over at the Showbag Shop, you can choose from your favourite type of showbag with goodies inside, to be delivered straight to you. Sink into that early 00's nostalgia and let it guide your choices. Were you always a chocolate fiend? There's a Kit Kat showbag with your name on it (and also, uh, Kit Kat's). Or maybe you'd prefer a selection of Smarties, Milkybars, or, for those who really want to watch the world burn, Violet Crumbles. Moving beyond chocolate (though it's really quite hard to), you can take your pick of movie and book-themed merch, from Star Wars to My Little Pony, and all the pop culture, fashion and beauty goodies that fill your heart's desires.

Relive your greatest showground hits with a little piece of the Easter show at home. It's a shame you can't just walk into class and show them off anymore, but at least there's FaceTime for that now.