Time Out says

Animals, Coca-Cola Carnival rides, and showbags – oh my. Roll up, roll up! The Sydney Royal Easter Show is back on for 2024. From dagwood dogs to alpacas and the rodeo, the Show is packing in all the best bits that are beloved by all ages these school holidays from March, 22 to April, 2.

For 12 days over Easter, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park will celebrate the country coming to the city. From the crowning of Best in Show puppies, goats and pigs to whirling through carnival rides – you’ll want to have a full day set aside for the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

For the kids (and kids at heart), there are literally thousands of animals to meet and greet as you learn all about farming and agriculture. Hop aboard the largest tea cup ride in Australia, see the Show from new heights on the KIIS Eye Ferris Wheel, get the fright of your life in Kyle and Jackie O's Haunted House, and feel that dizzy weightlessness you only get from being flung high into the sky on other wild rides.

At the Show, woodchopping becomes an exciting arena sport, the country's to shearers shear their sheep, and you can see Australia’s best bull riders and freestyle Moto X team in live performances every night in the GIANTS Stadium – plus, fireworks! But there's also more relaxed recreation to be had at the Arts and Crafts Show.

It’s not a Show without showbags, of course. All the lollies, chocolates, gags and collectable joys are there to discover. A day at the show is also not complete without a food crawl – from traditional carnival snacks like Chip on a Stick and proper Devonshire tea from the Country Women’s Association, to foodie finds like bacon on a stick from Bacon Head and chocolate-dipped Wafflepopz, as well as treats to stock up on from Sydney Royal award-winning producers at the Woolworths Fresh Food Dome.



To answer all your questions about dates, ticketing, getting to the event and what’s on, head to our handy guide over here.