Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sydney Royal Easter Show

  • Things to do
  • Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
  • Recommended
  1. Two women petting a small sheep at the Sydney Royal Easter Show
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Royal Easter Show
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Adult and child ride on swinging chairs ride
    Photograph: Sydney Royal Easter Show/Jordan Wilkens
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Person poses with prize winning cow
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Royal Easter Show
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Children ride the rainbow slides
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Royal Easter Show
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Fairground ride at the Royal Easter Show
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Children with showbags
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Royal Easter Show
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. A woman on a chair swing at the Sydney Royal Easter Show
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Royal Easter Show
    PreviousNext
    /7
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The Show brings the country to the city with animals, produce, rides, show bags and non-stop entertainment

Animals, Coca-Cola Carnival rides, and showbags – oh my. Roll up, roll up! The Sydney Royal Easter Show is back on for 2024. From dagwood dogs to alpacas and the rodeo, the Show is packing in all the best bits that are beloved by all ages these school holidays from March, 22 to April, 2.

For 12 days over Easter, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park will celebrate the country coming to the city. From the crowning of Best in Show puppies, goats and pigs to whirling through carnival rides – you’ll want to have a full day set aside for the Sydney Royal Easter Show. 

For the kids (and kids at heart), there are literally thousands of animals to meet and greet as you learn all about farming and agriculture. Hop aboard the largest tea cup ride in Australia, see the Show from new heights on the KIIS Eye Ferris Wheel, get the fright of your life in Kyle and Jackie O's Haunted House, and feel that dizzy weightlessness you only get from being flung high into the sky on other wild rides. 

At the Show, woodchopping becomes an exciting arena sport, the country's to shearers shear their sheep, and you can see Australia’s best bull riders and freestyle Moto X team in live performances every night in the GIANTS Stadium – plus, fireworks! But there's also more relaxed recreation to be had at the Arts and Crafts Show. 

It’s not a Show without showbags, of course. All the lollies, chocolates, gags and collectable joys are there to discover. A day at the show is also not complete without a food crawl – from traditional carnival snacks like Chip on a Stick and proper Devonshire tea from the Country Women’s Association, to foodie finds like bacon on a stick from Bacon Head and chocolate-dipped Wafflepopz, as well as treats to stock up on from Sydney Royal award-winning producers at the Woolworths Fresh Food Dome.

To answer all your questions about dates, ticketing, getting to the event and what’s on, head to our handy guide over here.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
www.eastershow.com.au
Address:
Sydney Showground
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Price:
From $26
Opening hours:
Daily 8.30am-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.