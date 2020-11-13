SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brunch in a ferris wheel
Photograph: Supplied

You can now have brunch on a working Ferris wheel with gorgeous harbour views

Settle in for waffles, fruit, cheeses and amazing scenery

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Even when the sourdough is just-baked and the pancakes are as fluffy as can be, Saturday morning brunch can feel a little stale when you're hitting up the same spots each week. Kick things up a notch by taking breakfast on a Ferris wheel overlooking Darling Harbour – with 360 degree views over the water, it's guaranteed not to feel same-same.

Breakkie is provided in a takeaway box created by Tourtière Café, and you can choose from a 9am or 9.50am sitting. As you soar 35 metres into the air, you'll be feasting on fresh buttermilk waffles, flaky ham and cheese croissants and a selection of charcuterie, cheeses, nibbles and yoghurt. And yes, breakfast dessert is most definitely a thing, so you'll also get a brownie and macarons. The whole shebang is $110 for two people, and it's only available from Saturday, November 14 to Saturday, December 5. Take your Saturday morning to all-new heights. 

Book online here. 

Want more? Here are the best alfresco dining spots in the city

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.