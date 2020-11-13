You can now have brunch on a working Ferris wheel with gorgeous harbour views

Even when the sourdough is just-baked and the pancakes are as fluffy as can be, Saturday morning brunch can feel a little stale when you're hitting up the same spots each week. Kick things up a notch by taking breakfast on a Ferris wheel overlooking Darling Harbour – with 360 degree views over the water, it's guaranteed not to feel same-same.

Breakkie is provided in a takeaway box created by Tourtière Café, and you can choose from a 9am or 9.50am sitting. As you soar 35 metres into the air, you'll be feasting on fresh buttermilk waffles, flaky ham and cheese croissants and a selection of charcuterie, cheeses, nibbles and yoghurt. And yes, breakfast dessert is most definitely a thing, so you'll also get a brownie and macarons. The whole shebang is $110 for two people, and it's only available from Saturday, November 14 to Saturday, December 5. Take your Saturday morning to all-new heights.

Book online here.

