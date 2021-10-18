With the kind of weather Sydney's ordinarily blessed with for about 11 months of the year, it's a wonder our restaurants had roofs to begin with. There's a certain quintessential Sydney-ness about sipping a drink in the breeze of a balmy evening or taking your first bite of dinner knowing you're free from the curse of unflattering overhead lighting. This city (and its gorgeous climate) is made for outdoor dining, and we've rounded up some of the best places around town that you can take full advantage of our local yen for alfresco living.

