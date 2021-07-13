You can now order DIY ramen kits from Rising Sun Workshop

Newtown’s hugely popular Rising Sun Workshop (a sleek Japanese diner and motorbike workshop rolled into one) have launched their new "Ramen at Home", a two-serve DIY ramen kit for $40 featuring their three signature ramens, the Darkness, the Light and the Monk, and the kits are practically foolproof with vac packed ingredients and essentially ‘just-add-water’ instructions.

Sydney restaurants have been forced to think outside the box and make the pivot to takeaway and pick-up options over the last 18 months thanks to a certain party-pooper virus, to varying degrees of success. Teething pains during the first lockdown saw eateries scramble to adapt in a changing landscape and the effects of the first wave of the pandemic are still reflected on many menus and how they function.

The silver lining of what has been a huge blow to the restaurant industry is that some of our favourite dishes are available for the first time to have at home. Ever the sticklers for quality, Rising Sun Workshop never offered their ramen to take away prior to the pandemic, citing concerns that the integrity of the meal would be compromised. Thankfully these concerns are a thing of the past – ramen lovers rejoice.

“During the first lockdown, we were rushed to get our products accessible to the community we love and serve. This time, we have finessed our product and given it a new lease on life!” says restaurant manager, Bec Shave.

As well as ramen packs, you can grab merch, pantry essentials like tea and coffee, really interesting local beers and wines and their excessively delicious and entirely necessary salted chocolate chip cookies. Check out their website here to order.

