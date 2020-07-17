Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can now sample authentic Swiss three-cheese fondue in the heart of Sydney
Fondue skewer dripping with cheese
Photograph: Supplied/Swissotel

You can now sample authentic Swiss three-cheese fondue in the heart of Sydney

It's available to takeaway, too

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Friday July 17 2020, 3:48pm
Advertising

When it comes to the perfect winter delicacies, it doesn't hurt to take some cues from our colder-weather cousins up in the north. And we mean the Northern Hemisphere. The Swiss, with their mountainous Alps and après-ski style, know more than a thing or two about what to eat when it's chilly outside. 

This year, the Swissotel's Crossroads Bar has brought back its annual Swiss Fondue in a decadent three-cheese version, featuring a combination of gruyère, emmental and comte cheeses, which are blended together to create a lusciously rich combination. For $36 per person, you can book in for a fondue for two, with baguettes, cornichons, and a load of other accouterments, perfect for dipping, served alongside. If you'd rather enjoy your fondue and accompaniments in socks and fluffy slippers from the comfort of your couch, you can even get the whole shebang to takeaway, for $70 or $120 (depending on how luxe you want to go with your sides). 

Three cats lounging on a fluffy blanketPhotograph: Supplied/Swissotel

Book in online here

Want more? Here are the best things to do this weekend

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising