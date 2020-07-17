You can now sample authentic Swiss three-cheese fondue in the heart of Sydney

When it comes to the perfect winter delicacies, it doesn't hurt to take some cues from our colder-weather cousins up in the north. And we mean the Northern Hemisphere. The Swiss, with their mountainous Alps and après-ski style, know more than a thing or two about what to eat when it's chilly outside.

This year, the Swissotel's Crossroads Bar has brought back its annual Swiss Fondue in a decadent three-cheese version, featuring a combination of gruyère, emmental and comte cheeses, which are blended together to create a lusciously rich combination. For $36 per person, you can book in for a fondue for two, with baguettes, cornichons, and a load of other accouterments, perfect for dipping, served alongside. If you'd rather enjoy your fondue and accompaniments in socks and fluffy slippers from the comfort of your couch, you can even get the whole shebang to takeaway, for $70 or $120 (depending on how luxe you want to go with your sides).

Photograph: Supplied/Swissotel

Book in online here.





