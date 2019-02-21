You can now see the new metro line on a rail map

While Sydneysiders regularly heave a collective sigh over train delays and bungled public transport developments (read: the Light Rail), there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon of shared transportation. The Sydney Metro Northwest, which will connect Chatswood and Rouse Hill, is due to be completed in May, and you can now see that promise in the form of an aqua line on a map.

Image: Supplied

A redesigned rail map of Sydney’s train system has just been released with the new north-west line, which is the first instalment of the Sydney Metro and will be the first fully-automated system of its kind in Australia. It’s anticipated that the driverless trains will run every four minutes in peak hour between the 13 stations on the line, eventually extending to more stops in the CBD, Sydenham and Bankstown for the next stage of the project.

If you’ve got a keen eye for spot-the-difference, you’ll also notice a red line that has just arrived on the scene. The renamed T9 Northern Line was once labeled as a T1 track in the same yellow hue as the T1 Western and North Shore lines. It has received a rouge makeover due to the obviously confusing colour coding, so you can travel between Hornsby and Gordon via Epping with fewer furrowed brows.

