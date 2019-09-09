You can now stay in a hotel suite designed by one of Australia's leading artists

Hotel art doesn't have the best reputation. Those blandly inoffensive abstracts and landscapes are designed to upset precisely nobody (let's face it, you probably don't want to be trying to get a night's sleep under Munch's 'The Scream').

But we're all for a little bit more adventure in hotel interiors, which is exactly what Sofitel Darling Harbour is offering as part of a partnership with Sydney Contemporary. Sofitel has handed over three of its suites to leading contemporary artists: Tony Albert, Sarah Contos and Louise Zhang. Its top floor executive lounge is getting a facelift by Nadia Hernández.

Each of the artists is decorating their space with works on walls, sculptures and personal objects, designed to create an immersive environment. The rooms are available to book until October, but they don't go cheap: a stay in Contos's Junior Suite starts at $889 a night, while a stay in Albert and Zhang's Prestige Suites go from $1,139 a night. To book, call 02 8388 8838 or email H9729@sofitel.com.

Albert, Contos, Hernández and Zhang are all showing works at this week's Sydney Contemporary, from September 12 to 15.