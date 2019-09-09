Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can now stay in a hotel suite designed by one of Australia's leading artists
News / Art

You can now stay in a hotel suite designed by one of Australia's leading artists

By Ben Neutze Posted: Monday September 9 2019, 3:46pm

Sofitel x Sydney Contemporary - Sarah Contos
Photograph: Daniel Boud Sarah Contos

Hotel art doesn't have the best reputation. Those blandly inoffensive abstracts and landscapes are designed to upset precisely nobody (let's face it, you probably don't want to be trying to get a night's sleep under Munch's 'The Scream').

But we're all for a little bit more adventure in hotel interiors, which is exactly what Sofitel Darling Harbour is offering as part of a partnership with Sydney Contemporary. Sofitel has handed over three of its suites to leading contemporary artists: Tony Albert, Sarah Contos and Louise Zhang. Its top floor executive lounge is getting a facelift by Nadia Hernández.

Each of the artists is decorating their space with works on walls, sculptures and personal objects, designed to create an immersive environment. The rooms are available to book until October, but they don't go cheap: a stay in Contos's Junior Suite starts at $889 a night, while a stay in Albert and Zhang's Prestige Suites go from $1,139 a night. To book, call 02 8388 8838 or email H9729@sofitel.com.

Albert, Contos, Hernández and Zhang are all showing works at this week's Sydney Contemporary, from September 12 to 15.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ben Neutze 159 Posts

Ben Neutze has been Time Out Australia's National Arts and Culture Editor since 2017.

He's an expert in all things musical theatre and Australian theatre, and writes about performing and visual arts, while wrangling Time Out Australia's devoted team of theatre critics and arts journalists. Ben has been writing about the arts in Australia for nine years and is a passionate arts commentator. He's also a panel member for the Sydney Theatre Awards.

Reach him at benjamin.neutze@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @neutze