Carriageworks becomes a playground for art lovers with this annual four-day art fair

The countdown is on until Australasia’s much-loved art fair Sydney Contemporary takes over Carriageworks this September. Cramming a huge array of awesome artworks sourced from over 85 galleries, the four-day event will take over the entire venue from September 9-12. The line-up features more than 400 artists from here in Australia and all over the world, including creative minds based in the UK, France, Ghana, Germany, New Zealand, South Africa, China and Thailand

Sydney Contemporary founder Tim Etchells says: “We are delighted to present a stellar line-up of galleries for the sixth edition of Sydney Contemporary, which promises to be our strongest fair yet. It provides the largest concentration of art sales annually in Australia, and we expect 2021 to be no exception.”

Some of the exciting Australian galleries in the mix include local heroes Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, presenting the late New Zealand artist Bill Culbert and London-based sculptor Renee So, and Vermillion Art, featuring works by leading Chinese artists Li Jin, Chen Wenling, Lin Chunyan and Yang Jinsong. Acclaimed South African artist William Kentridge will be on view as part of Justin Miller Fine Art’s showcase.

You’ll also be able to see presentations by Chalkhorse, Sullivan and Strumpf, Olsen Gallery, Yavuz Gallery, This is No Fantasy in Melbourne and Adelaide’s Hugo Michell Gallery. New Brisbane-based gallery Ileana Contemporary, specialising in editioned work by internationally renowned artists, will present Sol LeWitt, Christopher Wool, Bridget Riley, Wang Guangyi, Tony Lewis and Cornelia Parker. Auckland’s Starkwhite, will present American artists Petra Cortright, Pae White and Thai artist Rikrit Tiravanija in partnership with leading Los Angeles gallery 1301PE.

Annika Kristensen, senior curator of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne, has been announced as the brilliant mind overseeing the fair’s popular Installation Contemporary attraction, exhibiting large-scale works in a diverse range of media, including video works and interactive installations. You can find out more here.

Sydney Contemporary director Barry Keldoulis adds: “Sydney Contemporary 2021 brings together an incredible list of international and local contemporary artists presented by some of the most exciting galleries operating today. The fair promises something for everyone, whether you’re a serious collector, an art curious buyer or just looking to immerse yourself in an incredible art-viewing experience at one of the world’s best venues, Carriageworks.”