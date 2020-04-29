You can now take a 3D virtual tour of Madame Tussauds waxworks museum for free

Sydney waxworks museum Madame Tussauds is closed at the moment, but that does not mean you can't go visit Hugh Jackman, Adele, Lady Gaga and a whole host of their celebrity mates from the comfort of you own home.

Madame Tussauds is offering virtual tours of its famous faces, no tickets necessary, and considering admission normally costs $44 per adult, that's a helluva bargain. You can use your mouse and browser to 'walk' through galleries, in much the same way you can navigate down a street using Google Street View. If you have a virtual headset, the experience gets even better, as you can actually look around the space and get up and close and personal with the wax figures, with no annoying crowds in your way.

You can walk through the Marvel superheroes area, the MTV Zone, Film and Television gallery and the A-List Party space. New this week is a tour of the Fame gallery, with life-sized replicas of divas like Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and more.

All of the tours are free, and it really is fun to walk around the gallery and up to the wax statues therein. We don't know when things are going to be liberated again, but in the meantime you can go on a simulated walk up to simulations of real people. Life is strange, sometimes.

