You can now taste with Australia’s best young winemakers free from your couch

Since 2007, Young Gun of Wine has been celebrating the work of young winemakers across the country through its eponymous awards and a comprehensive program of events, as well as reviews and profiles from some of the most talented journalists in the land. The annual lead-up to those awards is typically chock full of tastings, but this year, for the first time, the entire program is being moved online.

Beginning Tuesday, May 12, Young Gun of Wine will be hosting a series of experiential virtual tastings with some of its top 50 winemakers, which were announced on March 17. The hour-long sessions are free and will cover both specific Australian winemaking regions and styles like skin-contact wines, alternative varieties and everyone’s favourite fizz of the moment, pet-nat.

“We’re taking the content of what was one massive Top 50 winemaker event and breaking it into seven sample-sized virtual events,” says Young Gun of Wine founder Rory Kent. “Guests are going to be able to taste along and ask questions, and at each event, we’ll be connecting with more than half a dozen winemakers around Australia, and more than 50 across the series, plus some other special guests.”

Because a wine tasting isn’t a tasting without any wine, Young Gun has partnered with leading retailer, Langton’s, and put together a selection of mixed six packs ($179-$199) and a mixed dozen ($375) featuring drops being covered in each of the events for you to purchase in advance.

Cellar door visits might be off the cards right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a glass of something spesh and learn a little something from the folks that made it in the meanwhile. At the very least, you know you won’t get stuck being the deso, and that is something worth raising a glass to.

To see the full line-up of events and winemakers, or to register, click here. To purchase the wines, click here.