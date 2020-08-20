You can ride camels across the outback right here in NSW

While there's a big question mark around international travel at the moment – hell, even Queensland is off the cards for now – we're lucky that our very own state holds an abundance of natural beauty and otherwordly adventures to be had.

In the far north-west of New South Wales is Silverton, once a booming silver mining town, and now known for its heritage sites and its film star status – Mad Max 2 was filmed here, and there's a whole museum dedicated to the film and its impact on the region. The town is surrounded for miles by rugged desert and red sand plains, while donkeys and camels are a fixture of the landscape. At Silverton Outback Camels, you can take one of the camels on a picturesque ride around the area, for 30 minutes ($25), one hour ($55), or take a full sunset tour of the surrounding area ($75). Plus, camels are an effective way at maintaining physical distance from others – those humps won't let you get close, even if you wanted to.



If you'd rather just visit the camels – plus many of the other animals including sheep, goats, ducks, guinea fowl, alpacas and more – you can just visit the farm, which a whole faily can do for $50.



Ready to head out to for your camelback adventure? Catch a flight to Broken Hill and drive the last 25-minute leg – or tackle the entire 13-hour drive from Sydney on a good old-fashioned road trip.

