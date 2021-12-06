You can score $45 rush tickets to ‘Jagged Little Pill’ the musical in Sydney

Us Sydneysiders finally have our chance to see the barnstorming Jagged Little Pill musical, inspired by the music of our angsty queen Alanis Morissette – debuting at the freshly reopened Theatre Royal, no less. But isn’t it ironic, that it has landed just in time for silly season, when our budgets are likely still recovering from the city’s second major lockdown.

Well if you've got one hand in your pocket, and you're noticing those pockets of yours are a little light this silly season, then you oughta know that you have the chance to score $45 mobile rush tickets to Jagged Little Pill. TodayTix, the same app flogging $10 tickets to Hamilton, in partnership with Theatre Royal is giving theatregoers the chance to unlock mobile rush for a chance to access a limited amount of $45 tickets to each performance day throughout its Sydney season, which runs until December 19.

The cheaper mobile rush tickets will drop on the app every day at 9am. To 'unlock' the tix, TodayTix users will be asked to spread the word on social media. Once unlocked, the $45 price point will be made available exclusively via the TodayTix app on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a strictly limited number of tickets available per performance and a maximum purchase of two tickets per person. And heads up, there’s a $5 transaction fee per ticket too.

You’ll need to download the TodayTix app off the App Store or the Google Play Store to get in on the action. You can find out more at todaytix.com.

