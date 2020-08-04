You can stay at a lighthouse keeper's cottage in Byron Bay

While there's a lot of uncertainty around at the moment, it's nice to lean into the odd escapist fantasy – like, for example, that of being a lighthouse keeper on the most easterly point of the country, doing honest toil and living a simple salt-of-the-earth life by the sea.

To make it a reality (if just for the weekend), you can book in to stay at one of two assistant lighthouse keeper's cottages at Byron Bay's lighthouse – yep, in those houses just metres from the lighthouse and the ocean. Aside from staying at one of the main attractions in the luxe, beachside paradise of Byron Bay, you'll also be just a short drive from the main town of Byron, which is lined with cool eateries, swish bars, boutique stores and surfing beaches. We have a feeling you won't be wandering too far, though – tourists flock from all over to see a sunset over Byron's lighthouse, and you'll be able to take in those orange-pink winter skies by just stepping outside.

The cottages themselves are simple and retain their heritage façades, but you won't have to live quite as simple a life as the lighthouse keepers once did – they've been modernised with all the necessary accoutrements, like, you know, electricity and hot water – plus, Netflix! Each cottage fits a maximum of six people, and they each cost $435 a night. But if you book before August 31, you'll get 25 per cent off your stay until the end of October (just enter SAVE25 when you book).

