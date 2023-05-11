Bells Line of Road, Blue Mountains
In 1823, Arichbald Bell Jr was shown the route through the dense eucalypt forests of the Blue Mountains by two local Darug men. Today, that same path is one of the most beautiful drives through this UNESCO World Heritage site to the west of Sydney. As you cruise along, with the canopy of sassafras, coachwoods and ferns rushing past, the scenery looks much as it must have almost two centuries ago. That is, except for the carefully landscaped slopes of the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden, a 28-hectare reserve and botanical research centre just off Bells Line of Road at Mount Tomah. With its cosy café perched overlooking the gardens below, it’s well worth a stop on your journey.