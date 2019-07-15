Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can stay inside this ridiculous avocado cabin on Sydney Harbour
You can stay inside this ridiculous avocado cabin on Sydney Harbour

By Olivia Gee Posted: Monday July 15 2019, 12:01pm

A render of the 'Avo-Condo' by Booking.com in front of the Opera House at Circular Quay.
We’re still yet to get beyond the narrative that millennials are missing out on the joys of property ownership due to their tendency to scoff too much exxy avo toast in swanky cafés. But at least they can laugh about it. Anyone fighting the good fight in a Sydney rental and an entry-level job will enjoy the irony of this pop-up avocado themed cabin on Sydney Harbour.

The ‘Avo-Condo’ is being rolled into Circular Quay by Booking.com to celebrate National Avocado Day (apparently a real thing happening on July 31). It goes heavy on the guac theme, with furnishings all resembling the healthy fruit, and a snack basket filled with avo products for those staying in the green cabin.

But it’ll be a short and very exclusive stay (ah, the metaphors) –  it's only available to book for two nights, on July 31 and August 1. This means it’s likely that a solo Sydneysider, and perhaps a companion, could potentially slumber in the unusual harbourside spot. But we’re sure it’ll be a drawcard for the Instagram-mad masses too, so if you don’t want to be remembered as the avoperson, keep the blinds drawn.

If you’re keen to get inside this weird caravan at 4 Circular Quay West, the Rocks, you can race to book it for $100 per night from 9am, July 29. 

