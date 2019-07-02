The 13 best Indian restaurants in Harris Park and Parramatta

When Taj Indian Sweets opened in Harris Park in 2003 it was the only restaurant in the neighbourhood. Now, the suburb and its surrounds go by the name Little India. The main street is lined, almost door to door, with regionally-specialised restaurants, street-food inspired snack bars and sweet shops with displays more colourful than a carnival parade. And they’re not just serving korma and tikka masala anymore, either – there’s a dizzying number of regional cuisines and styles across Sydney's best Indian restaurants, but Harris Park and Parramatta are the spots that really fly the flag. Whether you’re in for Hyderabadi layered biryani, Mumbai street food, Punjabi-style kebabs or a spicy butter chicken, these restaurants are the best of the best.

