Simple pleasures like going out for a nice lunch are not to be under physical distancing rules. However a good old fashioned picnic should never be off the cards, and the Sydney Picnic Co are on the case.

They’re delivering hampers packed with beautifully arranged gourmet picnic feasts to doorsteps all over Sydney – so you can lay down a blanket in our own backyard (or lounge room blanket fort) and tuck into a feast fit to transport you back to a less complicated time.

There are five different hampers to choose from. Starting at $145 for two people is the ‘Wind in the Willows’, which features burrata with nectarines, toasted buckwheat and mint, and a spiced chickpea puree with charred baby eggplant (it's a vegetarian hamper, but it can be adapted to be vegan). At the top of the range is ‘The Great Gatsby’, starting at $225, featuring poached and peeled Australian king prawns and chargrilled pasture-fed beef fillet with dijon mustard.

The Sydney Picnic Co are offering a flat rate of $10 for no-contact delivery (usually $20 to $40) from 12.30pm, or free pick up from their Surry Hills hub from 10am. You can order in for a lush date night at home, or have a picnic delivered to a friend. Handmade gift vouchers are also available, for a pressie that will lift spirits and fill tummies.

Check out the options and place an order on their website. Orders must be placed with two days’ notice, and weekend orders must be placed before 5pm on Thursday. Go on, treat yourself (or someone special).

