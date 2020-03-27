You can now buy artisanal produce from the providore who supplies Quay restaurant

The artisanal produce supplier is giving us (yes, us regular folk!) the chance to get classy in the kitchen with a warehouse sale of luxe ingredients that are usually reserved for elite kitchens the likes of Quay and Firedoor. With so many unique Sydney businesses being shuttered during this crisis, it's now more crucial than ever to buy local, so why not up your grocery game in the process?
Over Saturday and Sunday, March 28 – 29, Two Providores will be taking orders online for pick-up from their Marrickville warehouse or for delivery within 48 hours across Sydney. Follow your culinary instincts and check out their range online: there's in-season, fresh vegetables and fruit, locally-sourced honey, tinned delicacies, deli favourites (sharp cheese wheels and local yoghurts), luxe pantry staples, grains and jars of marinated olives.
It's a win-win-win scenario: surplus stock won't go to waste, you'll be supporting local makers and you'll have a pantry stocked full of ingredients to give your quarantine cuisine a classy upgrade.