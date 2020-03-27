Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can now buy artisanal produce from the providore who supplies Quay restaurant
News / Restaurants

You can now buy artisanal produce from the providore who supplies Quay restaurant

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Friday March 27 2020, 11:22am

Cheese board with mets and deli ingredients
Photograph: Pixabay/Friesenecker
In light of the NSW government-mandated shutdown to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, this week has seen the closure of some of Sydney's most beloved restaurants. So, what do you do if you're a gourmet grocer in this new reality, and your biggest spenders – the city's top chefs – are no longer buying your goods? Well, you bring it to the masses, just as Two Providores' are doing for the first time.

The artisanal produce supplier is giving us (yes, us regular folk!) the chance to get classy in the kitchen with a warehouse sale of luxe ingredients that are usually reserved for elite kitchens the likes of Quay and Firedoor. With so many unique Sydney businesses being shuttered during this crisis, it's now more crucial than ever to buy local, so why not up your grocery game in the process? 

Over Saturday and Sunday, March 28 – 29, Two Providores will be taking orders online for pick-up from their Marrickville warehouse or for delivery within 48 hours across Sydney. Follow your culinary instincts and check out their range online: there's in-season, fresh vegetables and fruit, locally-sourced honey, tinned delicacies, deli favourites (sharp cheese wheels and local yoghurts), luxe pantry staples, grains and jars of marinated olives.

It's a win-win-win scenario: surplus stock won't go to waste, you'll be supporting local makers and you'll have a pantry stocked full of ingredients to give your quarantine cuisine a classy upgrade.
 

Find other local hospitality businesses that have pivoted to offer takeaway and delivery here. 

Advertising
Advertising