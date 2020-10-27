You can ‘trick or treat’ your mates with a food delivery this Halloween

Halloween looks a little different this year. While many of our usual haunts around the city are back in action, the usual trick or treating and family antics don’t quite work under current health and safety measures.

But if you’d like to surprise someone who might be feeling a little isolated this spooky season, food delivery app Easi is encouraging people to order in for their mates on All Hallows Eve. You can ‘treat’ someone with something sweet like bubble tea (Gotcha Fresh Tea is offering 10 per cent off with the code HALLOWEEN7) or ‘trick’ them with a fruit or veggie box from the bevvy of Asian supermarkets listed on the app.

Easi is taking $8 off the delivery fee for orders over $35 – just click on the ‘coupon’ section in the app to redeem the offer. You’ve probably seen Easi riders making deliveries across the city on their yellow bikes. Now you can go to the App Store or Google Play to add a new contender to your collection of takeaway service apps, and this one offers delivery within 40 minutes in metro Sydney (and Melbourne, if you’d like to help your Victorian mates celebrate their new freedoms).



