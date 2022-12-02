You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday

Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?

The Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour event will start from 5am on Sunday, December 4. Grab brekkie – there will be food trucks serving bacon and egg rolls, Greek loaded fries, souvlaki, coffee and donuts, and local businesses will open early.

But if Darling Harbour’s a trek for you, there will also be big screens at Maroubra Beach, Enmore Park, Beaman Park in Earlwood, Eastwood Oval, and at Macquarie Mall in Liverpool – all thanks to local councils.

And you can get to the live screening events without tapping your Opal! Public transport will be free across Sydney, from 4am to midday on Sunday, to help make sure the live viewing is accessible to everyone.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House (and Darling Quarter) will be lit up green and gold throughout Saturday night in support of the Socceroos, who have only ever made the final 16 of the FIFA World Cup once before.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history. Sure, Argentina is not bad at soccer. They have a pretty great track record. And Lionel Messi. And they’re one of the favourites to win this whole thing. But hey, we’ve beat them before – 4-1 at the 1988 Bicentennial Cup. Here’s to giving it another go!

