You could win a cash prize by entering this comp to find a new street art masterpiece

Darlo Bar is beginning its annual search for a mural design to adorn a spot of its exterior, which has become a pop-up street art gallery in recent years. Budding artists can submit their designs to the third annual Darlo x 4 Pines Mural Competition for the chance to win some sizable cash prizes.

The first-place design will scoop $3,500 plus a place in Darlo Bar history as the 2022 feature mural, proudly painted on the bars corner wall for a full year, plus a printed skate deck trophy. Second place is no slouch either, with a $1000 prize and the chance to have the artwork displayed in front of the bar. Third place will get $500 and a prize pack courtesy of competition sponsor 4 Pines Brewery.

This year, Darlo Bar will be spreading the love even further with smaller prizes for the fourth to tenth-placed artists, in recognition of the tough time people working in creative industries have been through over the past two years. To enter, head to the Darlo Bar website and make your submission before May 2.

